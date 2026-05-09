Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.32 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) by 340.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,703 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 630,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Globant worth $53,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Globant

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Robbins LLP, the Schall Law Firm, the Gross Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and Rosen Law Firm, issued reminders about a pending class action lawsuit against Globant for investors who bought shares between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025, with a lead plaintiff deadline of June 23, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Robbins LLP, the Schall Law Firm, the Gross Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and Rosen Law Firm, issued reminders about a pending class action lawsuit against Globant for investors who bought shares between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025, with a lead plaintiff deadline of June 23, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previewed Globant’s upcoming earnings report and said the company does not currently have the setup for a likely earnings beat, which may temper expectations ahead of results. Article Title

Zacks previewed Globant’s upcoming earnings report and said the company does not currently have the setup for a likely earnings beat, which may temper expectations ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: The ongoing securities-fraud allegations and repeated investor-alert campaigns could add legal uncertainty and keep pressure on Globant shares until the lawsuit situation is resolved. Article Title

Globant Price Performance

GLOB opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $612.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Further Reading

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