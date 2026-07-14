Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $597.68 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 291,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $597,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $314.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $472.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyler Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyler Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tyler Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here