Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $702.18 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 409,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $702,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,420,000 after acquiring an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $316.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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