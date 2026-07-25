Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $261,396.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,218.56. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total value of $30,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $774,930.56. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,097. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kaiser Aluminum

Here are the key news stories impacting Kaiser Aluminum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kaiser Aluminum’s Q2 results topped expectations, with earnings of $5.53 per share well above consensus and revenue also exceeding forecasts, reinforcing a strong operational turnaround. Article Title

Kaiser Aluminum’s Q2 results topped expectations, with earnings of $5.53 per share well above consensus and revenue also exceeding forecasts, reinforcing a strong operational turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and earnings-call coverage highlighted strong earnings momentum and an upbeat full-year outlook, which likely helped extend the post-earnings rally in KALU. Article Title

Analysts and earnings-call coverage highlighted strong earnings momentum and an upbeat full-year outlook, which likely helped extend the post-earnings rally in KALU. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the company’s earnings call emphasized record revenue and strong profitability, suggesting the quarter was not just a beat but also a sign of durable improvement in demand and margins. Article Title

Coverage of the company’s earnings call emphasized record revenue and strong profitability, suggesting the quarter was not just a beat but also a sign of durable improvement in demand and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Kaiser Aluminum to $169 from $158, but kept an underweight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations while remaining cautious on the stock’s longer-term setup. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $163.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.59. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $195.96.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $2.87. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kaiser Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kaiser Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Kaiser Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here