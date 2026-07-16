Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,687 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $110,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $525.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $493.84 and a 52-week high of $774.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $539.25 and its 200 day moving average is $624.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $676.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Trending Headlines about Northrop Grumman

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Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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