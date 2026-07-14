Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004,796 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 931,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.46% of Regency Centers worth $756,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,667,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,876 shares of the company's stock worth $877,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,110,000 after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,261,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,167,000 after acquiring an additional 287,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,540,137 shares of the company's stock worth $258,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore set a $81.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's payout ratio is 104.14%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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