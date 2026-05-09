Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,715 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 66,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of TTM Technologies worth $48,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 2.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,770. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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