Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
TTM Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group increased its TTM Technologies stake by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 698,715 shares valued at about $48.2 million.
  • TTM Technologies reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.75 versus $0.66 expected and revenue of $845.98 million versus $789.84 million expected. Revenue rose 30.4% year over year.
  • Analysts remain generally bullish on the stock, with five Buy ratings and one Hold, plus a consensus price target of $149.50 after several firms raised targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TTM Technologies.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,715 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 66,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of TTM Technologies worth $48,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 2.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,770. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TTM Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines