Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,235 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Integer worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $304,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,767 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $157,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 885.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 993,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Get Integer alerts: Sign Up

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Zacks Research cut Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integer wasn't on the list.

While Integer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here