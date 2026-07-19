Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,819 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,917 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $42,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,498 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,139 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,024 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Down 1.8%

STT stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $192.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. State Street's payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,469,810.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,885,701.06. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $1,431,084.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,251,403.20. This trade represents a 13.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,876 shares of company stock worth $5,866,583. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

State Street News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised State Street from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $191.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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