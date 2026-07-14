Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,753 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,800 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Home Depot worth $440,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,210 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 874.7% in the first quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $337.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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