Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 97,010 Shares of Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,227 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 97,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Allegiant Travel worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,012 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,668 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company's stock.

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Allegiant Travel Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.51. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $732.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. Citigroup raised Allegiant Travel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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