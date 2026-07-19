Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $34,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after buying an additional 1,609,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Edison International by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,073,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $151,715,000 after buying an additional 1,397,858 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2,970.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after buying an additional 1,255,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $79.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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