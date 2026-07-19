Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,802 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,158,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $488,986,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after buying an additional 669,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $741.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $829.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $779.67. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.00 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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