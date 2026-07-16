Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $112,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $425.27 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $473.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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