Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 123,470 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 123,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of American Tower worth $1,020,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 100,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.90. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $160.06 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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