Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,032 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,271 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 35,032 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PayPal worth $50,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.56 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PayPal from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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