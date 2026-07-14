Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,263 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,822 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Fair Isaac worth $451,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 98 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 69.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 23.5% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.3% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,276.55 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,273.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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