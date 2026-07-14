Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 63,314 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,335,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 63,314 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.15% of Ventas worth $1,254,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 167.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.71 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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