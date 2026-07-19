Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,016 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,617 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $34,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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