Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,675 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,675 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,867,550.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 208,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,687,718.55. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,146.50. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.44. 1,660,304 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,412. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $223.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.TTM Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here