Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Hubbell were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,514,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,116,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,309,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hubbell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $452,675,000 after buying an additional 278,649 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 551,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $244,980,000 after buying an additional 208,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 222,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,738,000 after acquiring an additional 173,668 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $476.61 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $489.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.91. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $565.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Hubbell's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hubbell from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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