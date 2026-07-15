Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 48,049 Shares of Constellium SE $CSTM

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 48,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Constellium were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Constellium by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Constellium's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Insider Activity at Constellium

In other Constellium news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $84,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ormerod sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $870,803.73. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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