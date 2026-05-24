Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 12,417 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 139.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $426.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.83, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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