Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,492 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Private Wealth Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Saber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $318.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.73 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Recent Alphabet Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Alphabet Could Be the Safest Way to Own Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Neutral Sentiment: ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. ETF flows in Alphabet

ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also points to slower Search growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services, while several law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action alleging investor harm during specified periods. The notices could weigh on sentiment, but are not evidence that the allegations have been proven. Zacks on Alphabet’s performance and risks Class-action deadline notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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