Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,893 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.25.

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Zoetis Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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