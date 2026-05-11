Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,285 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 16,555 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,003,861 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $924,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 62,024 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,139 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 41,917 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $272.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.16 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $313.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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