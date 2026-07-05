Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vulcan Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $326.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1%

VMC stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average of $290.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $252.35 and a one year high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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