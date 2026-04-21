Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 305,213 Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,827,000. Solstice Advanced Mat comprises 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Solstice Advanced Mat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOLS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,987,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,668,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,227,000. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,796,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLS. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

SOLS opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.08. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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