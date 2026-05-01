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Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Private Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Alphabet by 7.4%, selling 9,857 shares and ending the quarter with 122,480 shares worth about $38.43 million (Alphabet is 2.7% of the firm's portfolio and its 9th-largest holding).
  • Alphabet’s Q1 blew past expectations — EPS $5.11 (vs. ~ $2.6 consensus) and $109.9B revenue — while Google Cloud surged roughly 63% to ~$20B with an estimated ~$460B backlog, prompting analyst upgrades and higher price targets.
  • Corporate moves and risks: Alphabet raised its quarterly dividend to $0.22, insiders sold significant stock (about 191,884 shares worth ~$59.1M in the last three months), and regulators in Europe and Brazil have opened probes that could affect ad/product monetization.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alphabet.

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,480 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Alphabet Q1 earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Reuters: Cloud beats
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. 247WallSt: Price target lifts
  • Positive Sentiment: Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. TechCrunch: Gemini in cars Business Insider: Waymo growth
  • Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth.
  • Neutral Sentiment: CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. CNBC: capex update
  • Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk is rising — Italy has asked the EU to probe Google’s AI search tools and Switzerland opened a probe into alleged keyword bidding pacts; Brazil advanced an antitrust review — any adverse rulings could affect ad/product rules and monetization. Reuters: Italy probe Reuters: Switzerland probe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 191,884 shares of company stock worth $59,121,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $381.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.49 and a 1 year high of $382.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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