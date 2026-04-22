ProCore Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,813 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of ProCore Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

NVDA stock opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.28 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More.

Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More.

Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More.

Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More.

Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More.

Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More.

Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More.

Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about sustainability of elevated AI capital spending and margin/upgrade cycles has been cited as a reason for recent slips despite robust revenue growth. Read More.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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