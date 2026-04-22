ProCore Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ProCore Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,758 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of ProCore Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.66.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.35 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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