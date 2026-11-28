Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,739 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 601,551 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.42% of Procore Technologies worth $110,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,444,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,990,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,651,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,430,657 shares of the company's stock worth $229,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $86,864,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 56,122 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,153,495.18. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 908,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,038,276.04. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $286,070.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,413,141.44. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 162,037 shares of company stock worth $9,463,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.16 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Procore Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies provides cloud-based construction management software designed to help owners, general contractors and specialty contractors coordinate projects. Its platform connects teams and project information across office and field operations. Procore's products support project management, construction financials, quality and safety, field productivity and resource management. The company also offers integrations with other business software and tools for reporting and project data analysis.

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