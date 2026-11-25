Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,068 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 213,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,862,105,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,054,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,971,720,000 after purchasing an additional 837,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $3,850,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,281,505,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,084,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,755,659,000 after purchasing an additional 845,717 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Top Procter & Gamble Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about PG:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its PG price target from $185 to $190 and maintained a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $185 to $192 and reiterated Overweight. These higher targets suggest analysts see further potential upside. Procter & Gamble stock price targets

Bank of America raised its PG price target from $185 to $190 and maintained a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $185 to $192 and reiterated Overweight. These higher targets suggest analysts see further potential upside. Positive Sentiment: ETFs were reported to have purchased $36.5 million of PG shares on Nov. 19, with 40 funds buying versus 15 selling—a supportive demand signal, though it reflects activity on that date. ETFs add to Procter & Gamble

ETFs were reported to have purchased $36.5 million of PG shares on Nov. 19, with 40 funds buying versus 15 selling—a supportive demand signal, though it reflects activity on that date. Neutral Sentiment: A report characterized analyst opinions on Procter & Gamble and other consumer-goods companies as mixed, but provided no specific PG rating changes or estimates in the available summary. Analysts’ opinions on consumer-goods stocks

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $172.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $173.59. The firm has a market cap of $399.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Freedom Broker upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew Janzaruk sold 9,479 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,545,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,173. This represents a 88.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $5,708,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,718.19. This represents a 38.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,379 shares of company stock worth $31,761,641. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is a consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets products for everyday use. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, the company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Its products span beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care. Well-known brands include Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Pantene, Olay, Oral-B, Crest, Dawn, Charmin and Bounty. Procter & Gamble sells its products in markets around the world through retail stores, e-commerce platforms and other distribution channels.

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