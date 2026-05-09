Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,862 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here