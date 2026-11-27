Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440,666 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,215,218 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $354,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $27,862,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,054,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,971,720,000 after purchasing an additional 837,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $3,850,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $2,281,505,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,084,656 shares of the company's stock worth $1,755,659,000 after purchasing an additional 845,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $5,708,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,033,718.19. This trade represents a 38.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 33,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,547,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,826,970. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,379 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,641. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $169.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $174.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $23.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

More Procter & Gamble News

These are some of the PG news items that stood out recently:

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is a global consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets products for everyday use. Its portfolio includes household names such as Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Olay, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B and Charmin. P&G's businesses span beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care. Its products are sold in markets around the world through a range of retail and e-commerce channels. Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, the company began as a soap and candle business and grew into an international consumer products manufacturer.

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