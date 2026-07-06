Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Ascentis Independent Advisors

Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,462 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,931 shares of the company's stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 86,056 shares of the company's stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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