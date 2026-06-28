Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,982 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,060 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $109,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after buying an additional 3,524,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.00.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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