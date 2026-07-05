Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.25. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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