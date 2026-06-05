Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,379 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PG opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here