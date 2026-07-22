Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Rit Capital Partners PLC

Rit Capital Partners PLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 5.8% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rit Capital Partners PLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PG opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Procter & Gamble (PG) Expands Egypt Manufacturing To Serve Gulf And African Markets

Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. As the AI Selloff Worsens, Time-Tested Procter Gamble Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner

Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. Positive Sentiment: PG is also being compared favorably on value and dividend appeal versus other consumer-staples names, reinforcing the view that it remains a high-quality holding for long-term income investors. NWL vs. PG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here