Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 (3% increase), marking the 70th straight year of dividend raises and a 2026 shareholder return plan of ~$15 billion (about $10B dividend / $5B buybacks). This supports income-focused investor demand. Article Title

P&G raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 (3% increase), marking the 70th straight year of dividend raises and a 2026 shareholder return plan of ~$15 billion (about $10B dividend / $5B buybacks). This supports income-focused investor demand. Positive Sentiment: P&G announced a multiyear, multi-brand partnership with the NHL in Canada — a marketing lift for premium brands in an important market and potential incremental sales/brand equity. Article Title

P&G announced a multiyear, multi-brand partnership with the NHL in Canada — a marketing lift for premium brands in an important market and potential incremental sales/brand equity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness still exists: Raymond James set a $170 target (outperform), and some outlets model ~10% upside from current levels — indicating there are still upside scenarios the market is considering. Article Title

Analyst bullishness still exists: Raymond James set a $170 target (outperform), and some outlets model ~10% upside from current levels — indicating there are still upside scenarios the market is considering. Neutral Sentiment: Business mix is mixed: Beauty is showing mid-single-digit growth driven by premium innovation, while Baby Care faces inventory headwinds; management expects improvement later in the year. That supports the case for uneven near-term topline momentum. Article Title

Business mix is mixed: Beauty is showing mid-single-digit growth driven by premium innovation, while Baby Care faces inventory headwinds; management expects improvement later in the year. That supports the case for uneven near-term topline momentum. Neutral Sentiment: P&G showcased AI-driven supply-chain planning with OMP at Gartner — operational improvement story that could support margins over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

P&G showcased AI-driven supply-chain planning with OMP at Gartner — operational improvement story that could support margins over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple features and buy-the-dip pieces (Seeking Alpha, 247WallSt) argue P&G is attractively valued and a dividend compounder — these may attract long-term income investors but haven’t reversed short-term pressure. Article Title

Multiple features and buy-the-dip pieces (Seeking Alpha, 247WallSt) argue P&G is attractively valued and a dividend compounder — these may attract long-term income investors but haven’t reversed short-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $146 and kept an Equal Weight — a direct headwind to sentiment and one of several recent downward target moves. Article Title

Barclays cut its price target to $146 and kept an Equal Weight — a direct headwind to sentiment and one of several recent downward target moves. Negative Sentiment: Other firms trimmed targets or turned cautious (Piper Sandler to $142, RBC trimmed its target to $167 though it kept Outperform), contributing to selling pressure and weighing on near-term momentum. Article Title

Other firms trimmed targets or turned cautious (Piper Sandler to $142, RBC trimmed its target to $167 though it kept Outperform), contributing to selling pressure and weighing on near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes and downgrades have already translated into intraday weakness and lower analyst-driven support levels — the wave of cuts is the main short-term explanation for the stock decline. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $171.65. The company has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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