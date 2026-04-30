Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,262 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $509,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,966,904. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here