Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,517 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $274,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after buying an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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