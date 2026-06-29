Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Decreased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,617 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,918 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 5.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $149.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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