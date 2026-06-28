Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Lessened by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,453 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here