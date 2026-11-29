Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 402.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,269 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 442,282 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $80,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $27,862,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,054,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,971,720,000 after acquiring an additional 837,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,850,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,281,505,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,084,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,755,659,000 after acquiring an additional 845,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are a few of the latest stories about PG:

Positive Sentiment: P&G has outperformed the Dow over the past three months, and analysts cited in coverage remain positive on its prospects, though measured in their optimism. Article: Is Procter & Gamble Stock Outperforming the Dow?

P&G has outperformed the Dow over the past three months, and analysts cited in coverage remain positive on its prospects, though measured in their optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted the stock’s recent 52-week high and pointed to product innovation and recovering sales volumes as growth drivers, while raising questions about how much further upside remains. Article: Procter & Gamble Hits 52-Week High

Coverage noted the stock’s recent 52-week high and pointed to product innovation and recovering sales volumes as growth drivers, while raising questions about how much further upside remains. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article raises the question of whether P&G’s dividend remains resilient; the provided headline does not include specific conclusions. Article: Is P&G Facing a New Test of Dividend Resilience?

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $5,184,413.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,618 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,442. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Raman sold 38,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $6,311,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,877,925. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,379 shares of company stock worth $31,761,641. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $172.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is a global consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets products for everyday use. Its portfolio includes household names such as Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Olay, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B and Charmin. P&G's businesses span beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care. Its products are sold in markets around the world through a range of retail and e-commerce channels. Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, the company began as a soap and candle business and grew into an international consumer products manufacturer.

Further Reading

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