Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 36,354.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421,236 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,411,851 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $497,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,549,000. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $3,850,628,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Victor Aguilar sold 18,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $3,093,257.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,083,606.49. The trade was a 25.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 38,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $6,311,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,877,925. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,379 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,641. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:PG opened at $172.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $173.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.80 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Investors following PG have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its PG price target from $185 to $190 and maintained a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $185 to $192 and reiterated Overweight. These higher targets suggest analysts see further potential upside. Procter & Gamble stock price targets

Bank of America raised its PG price target from $185 to $190 and maintained a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $185 to $192 and reiterated Overweight. These higher targets suggest analysts see further potential upside. Positive Sentiment: ETFs were reported to have purchased $36.5 million of PG shares on Nov. 19, with 40 funds buying versus 15 selling—a supportive demand signal, though it reflects activity on that date. ETFs add to Procter & Gamble

ETFs were reported to have purchased $36.5 million of PG shares on Nov. 19, with 40 funds buying versus 15 selling—a supportive demand signal, though it reflects activity on that date. Neutral Sentiment: A report characterized analyst opinions on Procter & Gamble and other consumer-goods companies as mixed, but provided no specific PG rating changes or estimates in the available summary. Analysts’ opinions on consumer-goods stocks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is a consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets products for everyday use. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, the company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Its products span beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care. Well-known brands include Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Pantene, Olay, Oral-B, Crest, Dawn, Charmin and Bounty. Procter & Gamble sells its products in markets around the world through retail stores, e-commerce platforms and other distribution channels.

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