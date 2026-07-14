Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.54. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Argus lowered their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $193.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACN

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

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