Procyon Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,633 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,743,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,542.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 373,241 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $80.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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