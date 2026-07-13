Procyon Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,258 shares of the company's stock worth $6,461,179,000 after buying an additional 617,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,509,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,570,647,000 after acquiring an additional 221,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,344,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $235.54 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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